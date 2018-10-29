Sometimes our preconceived notions blind us to solutions for problems that appear right before us. The recent town hall on cougars is a case in point.
Coming into that meeting with the preconceived notion that letting all hunters hunt cougars with dogs is the only way to preserve citizen safety has blinded Rep. Sherrie Sprenger to several other solutions that were presented at that very meeting.
A Fish & Wildlife spokeswoman noted that the number of volunteers for Fish & Wildlife specialty teams that can legally use dogs to hunt cougars has fallen greatly in the last few years. Why not contact hound huntsmen about this opportunity rather than change the law? The young hound huntsman from Grants Pass at that meeting seemed to know nothing about that volunteer opportunity! Volunteer teams around the state would both solve the cougar population problem and allow hound huntsmen with the greatest skills to protect citizens, pets and livestock.
Several other solutions were presented at the meeting, including use of trained guard dogs and humane trapping of cougars. Those need to be investigated now, not later.
Rep. Sprenger's sense of success from this meeting will be hollow if it means another two years of failure trying to get the same bill passed through the Senate. If we are really concerned about public safety, then every avenue of cougar control should be explored. I ask District 17 voters to give me the opportunity to help them feel safe now, not later!
Renee Windsor-White
Lebanon (Oct. 29)