Mailbag: OTC should spare historic bridge

Well, finally someone at the G-T may have become aware that there was a serious controversy over the future of the historic Van Buren Bridge. And why all the past local participants in meetings with ODOT since 1993 saw the value of offering walkers, bikers and tourists a direct entry to the downtown and trails. The past stakeholders’ committee work always led to a new bridge while preserving the old!

Prior to the Corvallis City Council vote on Oct. 21, an “Open Letter to the Councilors” sent on Oct. 16 was never printed, nor were other letters expressing the dismay over the entire ODOT procedure. The role of our city managers and 17 months of silence to the community other than late ODOT press releases should raise questions.

We will now find out whether the Oregon Transportation Commission, which oversees an extremely powerful state agency with an untouchable funding stream, really investigates the deep desire by a group of ODOT managers to eliminate the historic bridge by hook or crook.

Tony Van Vliet

Corvallis

