Mailbag: OSU won't be able to monitor parties

Oregon State University administrators need to get a grip on reality if they really think they will be able to monitor the size of off-campus student gatherings.
A stroll through our College Hill neighborhood on any temperate evening will reveal some kind of party, often with large numbers of students. One such event in late May crowded at least 45 to 50 people into one fairly large backyard. Students are social creatures and they will get together, regardless of possible consequences.
Angela Carlson
Corvallis
