Mailbag: OSU undervalues graduate employees

Graduate employees at Oregon State University are each required to do three jobs for half the pay (and decreasing) of one full-time position. We are required to teach, and some of us act as the sole instructor for an entire class. In order to receive our graduate degrees, we perform the cutting-edge research that puts Oregon State on the map. In order to keep our employment (which cannot exceed 0.49% of full time), we are required each term to take 12 graduate credits, the highest of graduate employees at any other union-represented university (most of which require half that, six). Even when these credits are "waived," OSU receives money from someone else footing the bill (such as a grant or the National Science Foundation).