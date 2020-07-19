Mailbag: OSU should hold classes online

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To protect students and employees at Oregon State University and Benton County residents, OSU should not resume on-campus classes this fall.

Institutional research on the OSU website indicates that 72% of students came from Oregon, California and Washington for the 2019 fall term. COVID-19 cases are surging in these states. The Oregon Health Authority reports indicate that between 4% and 8.4% of daily tests for COVID-19 last week were positive.

If 25,000 students return to OSU this fall, and 2% have COVID-19, Benton County would have 500 new cases. Oregon State plans to test and quarantine students with symptoms and students who have been exposed to COVID-19.

Since up to 40% of COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic according to the World Health Organization, the student body would have to be tested and retested to expose all cases. Tracing and testing all contacts would be impossible, because on-campus students mingle with many people.

For the health and well-being of all of us, Oregon State should hold online classes until the threat of COVID-19 diminishes.

Anne McCormick

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0