Recently on the Oregon State University campus, a female student was arrested after refusing to identify herself during a stop for a minor traffic infraction involving a bicycle. The incident was recorded by both police body cameras and by others present. It appears the police spent about a half hour attempting to obtain her identity in a reasonable manner. The uncooperative student was ultimately taken into custody for charges relating to her failing to comply with their reasonable lawful request, a sad ending to an entirely preventable minor incident.
I was later surprised to read that OSU President Ed Ray announced that he is considering terminating OSU's contract with the Oregon State Police because of the incident. It seems Dr. Ray's message to the student body is that if you get stopped by the police, simply refuse to identify yourself and we will terminate them if they insist you obey the law. I'm sorry, but as an OSU alum, I cannot financially support a university that encourages anarchy.
Greg Anderson
Albany (Oct. 20)