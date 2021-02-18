Mailbag: OSU, please get priorities straight

Kudos to Megan Ward and Elizabeth Sheehan for their “As We See It” essay calling out Oregon State University’s wrong priorities!

I understand that when donations, especially large ones, are made, the donor is allowed to call the shots. But I have a problem with a portion of the total project coming from educational and general funds. These funds come from taxpayers and OSU students.

One would think that during this crazy pandemic year with staff and teaching positions being eliminated, salaries being lowered and tuition going up, that OSU could come up with a better use for $20.4 million! Is OSU first and foremost an institution focused on higher education and world-class research? Or is OSU more focused on a stadium that hosts six or seven games a year?

Which came first, the educational and research facilities or the football team? OSU, please get your priorities straight!

Suki Meyer

Corvallis

