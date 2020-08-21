Mailbag: OSU: Do not create armed police force

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Around the world, we see demands for justice for those impacted by police brutality and the corrupt criminal justice system, especially Black folks, who have experienced inconceivable trauma and violence at the hands of these institutions.

Given the critical juncture in Oregon State University’s policing contracts, the administration should halt the formation of OSU’s armed police force. The millions of dollars spent training and employing 20 armed officers should go instead to programs that benefit our community.

During President Alexander’s “Conversation with Communities of Color” meeting, the administration was dismissive of students’ needs and ignored the questions. They even had the audacity to use sexual assault and gendered violence (the top campus crime) as a reason why armed police are necessary. This is not only untrue — it is dangerously untrue.

When police respond to domestic violence calls, they often make the situation worse. When sexual assault victims attempt to file police reports, the officer’s suspicion of the victim’s story can cause additional trauma.