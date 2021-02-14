Mailbag: OSU chooses climate destruction

While Oregon State University continues its hard pitch to take over the management of Elliott State Forest, a look at how OSU manages the research forests they currently have is telling.

Given the industrial forestry practices that dominate these forests, it’s always been difficult for me to ascertain just what kind of research is going on with the McDonald, Dunn and other OSU research forests. After all, it seems we have studied the hell out of clearcutting.

A look at the annual budgets for these forests reveals the telling truth: These forests aren’t being used for research, they are simply cash cows for OSU’s College of Forestry. A look at annual budgets from 2017 to 2020 reveals that a whopping .5% of the budgets has gone toward research. It’s no surprise that the majority goes toward logging operations.

Studies by none other than OSU College of Forestry reveals that Western Oregon forests have the greatest potential in the world for carbon sequestration. Given that these research forests are all located within Western Oregon, the opportunity to do important climate restoration research on these forests is a no-brainer.