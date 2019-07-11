To Barbara Love and your letter (Mailbag, June 25) in your response to my letter of June 20 regarding illegal aliens and driver’s licenses.
Do not twist my words. You stated I said “Hispanics.” I did not. I said illegal aliens. There is a difference. Look it up. You denigrated “Hispanics” in your letter in assuming they are only good for working crap jobs. And by the way, in 2014, the U.S. citizens of Oregon voted against “illegal aliens” obtaining driver’s licenses. It passed by 67%. Look it up. This year, Oregonians did not get to vote on this issue. We lost the right to vote, but illegal aliens get to drive. The Oregon state lawmakers have given illegal aliens one of our rights.
In the future, do not change my words or the subject in my letters to suit your agenda.
Linda Wilson
Albany (July 5)