The Portland VA Medical Center has hired its first full-time chiropractic physician, Dr. Samantha Stolzel, who will help reduce use of harmful pain medications by our honored veterans.
In 2013 the full Oregon Legislature passed House Joint Resolution 201 (HJR 201) without a single no vot. HJR 201 recommended the Portland VA Medical Center hire a full-time chiropractic physician. The resolution was signed by co-Speakers, Rep. Arnie Roblan (D) and Rep. Bruce Hanna (R) and then Secretary of State now Oregon Governor, Kate Brown.
In March 2018, Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act, (omnibus bill) and with it chiropractic’s nondrug approach to pain relief for veterans. Supported by several veterans groups and championed by US Senators Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), Jon Tester (D-Montana), Johnny Isakson (R-Georgia), and Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut), the Act requires the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs expand the availability of chiropractic services at no fewer than two medical centers or clinics in each Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) no later than Dec. 31, 2019, and at no fewer than 50% of all medical centers in each VISN by Dec. 31, 2021.
Congressman Kurt Schrader, former Governor John Kitzhaber, MD, as well as Bronze Star winner Army veteran and Oregon State Senator Brian Boquist, all played a role in prompting the Portland VA Medical Center to hire a chiropractic physician.
Vern Saboe, DC FACO
Albany (April 2)