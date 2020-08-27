Mailbag: Oregon needs own Electoral College

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In reply to Gabriel Ledger's opinion on the Electoral College (Mailbag, Aug. 13):

When facts become a problem it has been a tactic to rewrite the facts. Education has been really big on changing the truth to fit their agenda. I find it amusing that Gabriel Ledger would use the opinion of a liberal college professor from Harvard as a truth in the discussion of the Electoral College. The modern thinking that every law and act of the Founding Fathers was racist is just a ploy to rid of us of our history so a new world order can begin. When you don't like real history then you remove the statues of remembrances and make up a new history.

Oregon is a perfect example of why an Electoral College is needed. The population centers of Western Oregon run the entire state simply by the huge voting block the big cities have. Oregon is not sick like Portland is, we are not rioting and burning down the government. Yet the people of Portland's vote sways an election. It's sad what the left has done to this state.

To make it where all voices are heard and not just mob rule out of Portland, Oregon should set up an Electoral College system by having counties each having an equal say in a statewide vote. Get rid of the corrupt mail-in voting and bring sanity back to Oregon. It's not voting that counts but who counts the votes. For 30 years Democrats have run Oregon.