 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Oregon needs more affordable housing
0 comments

Mailbag: Oregon needs more affordable housing

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I’m writing in response to a letter in the April 2 paper about a bill to eliminate the mortgage interest deduction.

The writer is correct in that facts do matter. The mortgage interest deduction helps homeowners in Oregon afford the homes they’re in. SB 852 would end that deduction and make homeownership more expensive. That’s a fact.

Another fact is, the money generated by the end of the mortgage interest deduction would go into the state’s general fund. We can’t guarantee it will be spent on affordable housing.

In the midst of a global pandemic and historically low housing levels, Oregon desperately needs more affordable housing, and the mortgage interest deduction helps do that.

Angela Stuckart

Albany

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News