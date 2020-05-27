Mailbag: Oregon legislators, do your duty

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Liberate Oregon? Really? Are these people actually part of Oregon’s progressive libertarian heritage, or are they reckless whackos?

Regardless, it seems we are stuck between a rock and hard place: the right to life against the right to liberty. High risks and high stakes, with all choices agonizingly tough. Is there any remedy?

Chaos reigns from Washington, D.C. Never mind. We can do better here in Oregon. People want to work and go to school, as long as everyone uses sensible guidelines.

How about finding a way to protect the innocent from the reckless? How about penalties so tough and stigmas so strong the negligent and reckless have second thoughts before they flaunt the value of their liberty over the value of my life?

How about doing something modeled after drunk-driving laws? Why not create new legislation that involves financial incentives to behave well in public during a pandemic and provides justice for anyone harmed by reckless behavior? I’d feel safer about reopening if there were a penalty for negligence and recklessness.

Come on, Oregon, you are up to this! Legislators, do your duty!

Linda Fredricks

Monroe

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0