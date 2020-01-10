Mailbag: Oregon, leading the nation

Ending discrimination against complementary and alternative medical providers (CAM) — e.g., chiropractors, naturopaths, acupuncturists, massage therapists, etc. — has become an important goal of the Oregon Legislature.
In 2012 Gov. John Kitzhaber, MD, introduced and the Legislature passed Senate Bill 1580 prohibiting Oregon’s new “coordinated care organizations” (serving Medicaid/Oregon Health Plan patients) from discriminating against CAM providers. House Bill 2468, also facilitated by then-Gov. Kitzhaber, prohibited commercial insurers from discrimination against providers and was passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2015.
Now a bipartisan bill has been introduced in Congress. HR 3654 would end discrimination against chiropractors and would significantly benefit Medicare patients suffering from chronic neck and back pain while saving Medicare millions. HR 3654 requires Medicare to pay for a chiropractor’s consultation, examination, X-rays when needed, and all physical therapy services performed by a chiropractor.
However, HR 3654 adds no new services under Medicare, but simply requires Medicare to reimburse chiropractors when they perform these already-covered services under Medicare. Chronic back and neck pain are common reasons all types and ages of patients consult their medical primary care provider. Back and neck pain are conditions chiropractors, acupuncturists and massage therapists specialize in treating with high-quality scientific evidence supporting their effectiveness, with high patient satisfaction, improved safety and reduced cost to our health care system.
The eyes of our nation continue to be on our wonderful state of Oregon ,with our many continued unique health care innovations.
Vern Saboe, DC, FACO
Albany