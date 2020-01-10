Mailbag: Oregon, leading the nation

Ending discrimination against complementary and alternative medical providers (CAM) — e.g., chiropractors, naturopaths, acupuncturists, massage therapists, etc. — has become an important goal of the Oregon Legislature.

In 2012 Gov. John Kitzhaber, MD, introduced and the Legislature passed Senate Bill 1580 prohibiting Oregon’s new “coordinated care organizations” (serving Medicaid/Oregon Health Plan patients) from discriminating against CAM providers. House Bill 2468, also facilitated by then-Gov. Kitzhaber, prohibited commercial insurers from discrimination against providers and was passed by the Oregon Legislature in 2015.

Now a bipartisan bill has been introduced in Congress. HR 3654 would end discrimination against chiropractors and would significantly benefit Medicare patients suffering from chronic neck and back pain while saving Medicare millions. HR 3654 requires Medicare to pay for a chiropractor’s consultation, examination, X-rays when needed, and all physical therapy services performed by a chiropractor.

