Mailbag: Oregon inmates need a raise

Inmates in Oregon currently earn between $8 and $82 per month. After purchasing phone time and basic hygiene items, most inmates have nothing left. Over the past few years, prices of canteen items have risen with inflation; however, inmate compensation has not reflected that. In addition to having nothing to save for their eventual release, many inmates have to further burden their families by relying on them for money to buy canteen items.

Inmates need a raise to both meet their basic needs and reduce recidivism by having some savings to get started upon release. Further, some economists estimate that raising wages for prisoners would actually lead to inflated wages for outside workers as well.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Inmates who work for Oregon Corrections Enterprises (OCE) make an average of double other inmates, since they also receive a matching bonus from OCE. However, strict policies allow one day of misbehavior (being late, insubordinate, etc.) to cause inmates to lose their entire bonus for the month. Additionally, only 10% of the prison population in Oregon currently works for OCE.

Overall, a raise for inmates, possibly in the form of an OCE expansion, would benefit inmates’ families, the general population as well as the inmates themselves.

Alicia Ward

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0