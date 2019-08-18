{{featured_button_text}}

Regarding John Sarna's Aug. 14 letter, "Oregon's Version of 'Hunger Games'":

John, you forgot to add Act 5: $1 billion to $2 billion in unearmarked new fees (that's with a "B") to state coffers. To "B" used to fund down the "hunger" of PERS.

Jeff Senders

Albany (Aug. 17)

