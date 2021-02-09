Mailbag: Oregon GOP used to serve citizens

What in the world has happened to the Republican Party in Oregon? What happened to the great Republican Governors, US Senators and Representatives of the ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s?

That was a time in our great state’s history where our elected officials cared more about their state and its residents than politicizing a deformed Republican stance. We all know how Tom McCall stepped up to permanently protect our public beaches for the people, as well as the positive impact both Mark Hatfield and Bob Packwood had on all Oregonians and our state for so many years.

The current Oregon House Republicans who have the gall to point to the storming of the U.S. and Oregon capitols by Trump followers and claim it was a false-flag operation by Democrats bring shame upon the Oregon GOP. It’s time for the Oregon Republican party to reflect on current events and begin to serve the citizens in their districts, and have the courage to uphold the law and the truth.

Serving the people of Oregon is an honor and privilege, and not an opportunity to politicize personal agendas. It is hard to believe that the Republican Party of today bears no resemblance to what many Oregonians had the pleasure of experiencing just a few years ago: serving the people of Oregon!

Rob Aman

Albany

