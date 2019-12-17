Mailbag: Oregon electric co-ops at risk

For the past 80 years, Oregon’s electric cooperatives like Consumers Power Inc. have provided our members affordable, reliable electricity. It’s not an easy task.

Earlier this year winter storms pummeled electric cooperatives in Western Oregon, leaving thousands of consumers without power and causing millions of dollars in damage. The power has been restored, but FEMA funds will be a vital part of a long recovery effort. However, due to an unintended consequence of federal tax law changes in 2017, electric co-ops that receive FEMA funds are now at risk of losing of their tax-exempt status, forcing them to raise rates to pay taxes.

Electric cooperatives can remain tax-exempt as long as they receive 85% of their income from their member-owners. But with the tax law changes, government grants now count as non-member income, threatening this 85% threshold.

Thankfully, common-sense legislation in Congress — the RURAL Act — ensures that co-ops do not jeopardize their tax-exempt status when they accept government grants. Passage of this bipartisan legislation means that Oregon’s electric co-ops do not have to choose between their tax status or rebuilding infrastructure. But time is running out.