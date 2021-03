The newly approved $1,400 per person stimulus payments will very soon be going out to people.

If you will be OK without it, consider giving it to a worthy cause. I plan to send mine to Linn Benton Food Share.

If you feel the $1,400 payments are inappropriate and should not have been sent, make your voice heard — send the $1,400 back to the US Treasury with a note explaining why you have done so.

Michael Brantley

Corvallis

