Mailbag: Opposition to OSU's armed police force

We, concerned Oregon State University students and Corvallis citizens, oppose the university’s decision to create a separate, armed police force.
We recognize the federal requirement for an armed response to the TRIGA reactor at the radiation center. Our concern is not against this security exclusive to such an unusual facility, rather against the excessive deployment of armed police on campus.
Right now, as the public mourns and marches for Black lives, OSU students and faculty have duly noted that officer training is not likely to be comprehensive in such a short amount of time; this initiative does not constitute safety inclusive to people of color.
The funding for this police force could instead be redirected for the health and benefit of all students.
OSU’s decision does not reflect a commitment to vehemently opposing the actions of officers who murdered George Floyd, one of many Black victims of atrocious police violence.
In this critical moment in history, how is the university addressing systemic racism? How is it considering the needs of Black students and any other disproportionately affected students?
OSU has a responsibility to affirm they are safe in academic spaces. We need transparency on this issue, as well as additional visible engagement of students, faculty and staff in dialogue.
We urge OSU representatives of campus safety to listen to the community they have a duty to protect, and cease the creation of an armed force on campus.
Claudio M. Rigo de Righi
Corvallis
