Mailbag: Opposing Zionism not antisemitic

Rachel Peck’s critique of Phyllis Bennis’ article on Zionism is typical of Zionists who assert their beliefs as facts. If anti-Zionism is antisemitism, then Ms. Bennis, a Jewish board member of Jewish Voice for Peace, is antisemitic. JVP, which after years of discussion recently declared itself to be anti-Zionist, is an organization with 60 chapters and hundreds of thousands of supporters across the U.S., many with friends and families in Israel. Are they all antisemitic? Would she say the same about Miko Peled, the anti-Zionist son of an Israeli war hero and grandson of a signer of the Israeli Declaration of Independence? Asserting that all “real” Jews are Zionists is itself bigoted.