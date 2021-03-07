Mailbag: Open letter to county public works

Open letter to the Benton County Public Works Department:

I have declined chemicals being sprayed along our road frontage for eight years now. I am extremely disappointed with Benton County for:

1. Using poisons along roadways to begin with. There are many negative consequences to using herbicides. They cause imbalances that kill topsoil microbes; lead to runoff and loss of topsoil; lead to proliferation of unwanted plants and resistant plants; lead to contaminated water, with all the hazards to water life; and much more. They drift onto our gardens and animal pastures, and disrupt wildlife and natural balances.

2. Obviously discouraging county residents from declining to have our homelands poisoned in several ways. The no-spray program has become way more cumbersome for residents. Now there are two forms, more info required, and demands for a fee. I received my letter to renew my no-spray agreement on Feb. 24. I quarantine my mail for one day. This means I opened the letter the evening of Feb. 25.

The forms, asking for a fee and more complicated information, were supposed to be in your office by March 1. This left me one business day to complete and return them. That’s totally unreasonable.