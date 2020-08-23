 Skip to main content
Mailbag: Op-ed chose to ignore 'Southern Strategy'

In his argument against Republican racism (Mailbag, Aug. 9), John Brenan completely ignored the campaign tactics of Richard Nixon and Ronald Reagan. Nixon recognized the Republican strength in the South in Barry Goldwater’s 1964 defeat, in which he only won his home state of Arizona plus five Deep Southern states. Nixon capitalized on that with what became known as “the Southern Strategy,” appealing to Southern racism. Reagan did a similar thing in 1980 with his “states' rights” speech in Philadelphia, Mississippi. States' rights was a dog whistle for keeping the Black man down. Reagan also played on racial resentments around issues like welfare, affirmative action and busing.

As we know, both Nixon and Reagan did quite well in the South and locked it up for Republicans ever since.

While there can be little doubt that systemic racism exists in all corners of the U.S., the notion that Paul deLespinasse “grievously insulted” Republicans is simply a case of tunnel vision on the part of Mr. Brenan.

Bob Wynhausen

Lebanon

