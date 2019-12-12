Mailbag: On treatment of first ladies

Re: Debra Saunders' "No Way to Treat a First Lady" (Dec. 3):

I happen to have a few names that might interest Ms. Saunders.

1. Hillary Clinton. The decades-long demonization/smear campaign against her is the stuff of legend. Her only real transgression was a refusal to behave like a proper first lady and stay home, rearrange the sock drawer and bake cookies. The reactionaries/conservatives/Republicans have a real problem with women who will define themselves and not allow anyone else do it.

2. Michelle LaVaughn Robinson Obama. This first lady endured the most despicable/unspeakable racism ever! And she did it with grace and dignity. The treatment she received is by far the biggest reason Trump's base richly deserves the label "deplorables"!

3. Valerie Plame. Never a first lady, but Republicans/reactionaries are very much equal opportunity misogynists. Her crime was being an honest woman married to an honest man at a time when the country was being run by yet another pack of Republican lyin' liars.

So here we are today, where anybody, everybody and anything is "fair game," even gold star parents, for heaven's sake (re: Khizr and Ghazala Khan).