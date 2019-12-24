Mailbag: On papers, history and climate change

A few odds and/or ends from a former longtime mid-valley news reader/writer:

Hats off to the all of the good work Mike McInally did to keep our communities informed and entertained (an important part of the job also), and kudos likewise to all of the people still doing that important work. Don't blame, punish or demean them for decisions made in a faraway corporate office — they're doing the best they can under difficult circumstances, producing many outstanding stories and photographs.

Puzzled glances toward two other camps: the Van Buren Bridge preservationists, and the "climate change is a hoax" gang.

Few love history or venerable structures more than I do, but just because something is old doesn't make it historic or worth saving, especially if it's functionally obsolete (I can only assume that the people who love the old bridge the most have the luxury of not relying on it all that much).

I'm also more skeptical than most people (a result of 30 years in the news business), but I'm pretty sure that the dozens of scientists I interact with on an almost daily basis lack sufficient motivation to all lie.