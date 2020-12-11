 Skip to main content
Mailbag: On-hold music serves no one

This may sound like a small issue, but I would like to implore all business and other entities who put us suffering customers on hold whenever we call for services:

Please, please change your on-hold music to something that is easier to hear. Usually my on-hold experiences are long as it is. I can barely wait through the so-called music, which amounts to repeated four bars of whatever. I don’t know what the expenses are for on-hold music, but it serves no one — seriously. Your customers will thank you for it.

Marian Ely

Corvallis

