Mailbag: On cap and trade and the newspaper

Mailbag: On cap and trade and the newspaper

{{featured_button_text}}

I want to cover a few things.

The D-H: The paper is a business. They will either figure it out or not. Then the field may be open to whatever comes next. I get the paper, but I don't think they will get charity from me.

Our state government: I don't see who they are representing. They have a dumb cap-and-trade joke they're working on. We have been treated to the carbon joke for 40 years. Solar and wind are something out of "Alice in Wonderland." I tell people we're waiting for a Brown-out.

Daniel A. Miltenberger

Albany

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News