Mailbag: Old Mill Center thanks supporters

The Old Mill Center for Children and Families would like to express its gratitude to the local businesses and community members who contributed to the success of our 41st annual auction.

Thanks to your generosity, we exceeded our fundraising goal, making it possible for Old Mill Center to continue providing critical services to vulnerable children and families in our community.

Special thanks to platinum sponsor Duerksen & Associates, who made our car raffle possible, as well as our other generous contributing sponsors (full list available at oldmillcenter.org/auction). We also wish to thank the many local businesses and individuals who donated their time, talents, goods and services to the auction, and, of course, everyone who joined us online to make the event a success.

We thank you all for what you have done to ensure that kids in our community have a fair and equal chance at a great start in life!

Lily McFadden, MSW

Corvallis

