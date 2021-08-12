Mailbag: Old Mill Center expresses gratitude

Old Mill Center for Children and Families would like to express its gratitude to the hundreds of local community members who supported the first-ever Old Mill Center Relief Nursery Diaper Drive.

Because of these generous community members, we received nearly 8,000 diapers, which will be put in the hands of families in need in Benton and Linn counties.

One in three families struggles to provide diapers for its children, and for families already experiencing financial uncertainty, housing instability or even just the stress of raising a young child, not having enough diapers is more than just inconvenient. Thanks to donors who supported our diaper drive, families served by Old Mill Center will have the diapers they need to keep their children happy and healthy. We are so grateful.

Thank you to all of the donors and volunteers, as well as a special thank-you to Costco of Albany and the North Albany IGA for their generous donations and support.

Lily McFadden, development manager

Old Mill Center for Children and Families

Corvallis

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0