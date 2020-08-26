Mailbag: OHA models right but confusing

In her letter of Aug. 13, Rosemary Recek substantially overstates the “error” in the COVID-19 infection modeling published by OHA. I don’t blame Ms. Recek, because one has to read the modeling report very carefully to pick up the fact that the modeling results are estimated actual infection rates, which are much higher than diagnosed (i.e., tested positive) infection rates. This is clear in this statement in the OHA report, “The model estimates that, as of July 2nd, there have been a total of 52,400 cumulative infections in Oregon, … but only 10,200 have been diagnosed according to our local data.” They also estimate daily new cases at the July 2 baseline at 1,100, whereas the diagnosed daily new cases at that time was averaging about 247. Thus, the “optimistic” modeling estimate of 1,600 new daily cases by the end of July is more or less consistent with the diagnosed number of 340.