Mailbag: Oh, what a tangled web we weave

On Jan. 6, a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

In the chaos that ensued, five people lost their lives and dozens of others were injured. Property damage amounted to tens of thousands of dollars. A branch of government was under siege, and our elected representatives were in fear for their lives. The terrorism that was unleashed that day still grips the capital, and it requires the presence of thousands of National Guard troops to guard against its resurgence.

One man is responsible for this carnage. He incited the mob on the day the riot took place, but he laid its foundation for months before by claiming that he could lose only if the presidential election was rigged. Then, when he lost, he, his surrogates and many Republican elected officials repeatedly told his supporters that the election was stolen.

Those same Republican officials sat in judgment in a case where they were witnesses, victims and, to some degree, co-conspirators. Yet they were afraid to convict the man who bears the greatest guilt because of his influence over their constituents. Oh, what a tangled web we weave when we practice to deceive.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

