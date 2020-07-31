Mailbag: Officials should be held accountable

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The governor, Portland’s mayor and the U.S. senators and representatives have only one agenda: to discredit the president to keep him from being reelected.

They really can’t believe that destruction of property, looting and violent behavior can be defined as a First Amendment right. They keep calling these rioters peaceful protesters. They have allowed and encouraged this behavior for over 40 days, trying to bait the president to send in troops to stop the rioters. Destruction of property and looting is a criminal act, not a First Amendment right.

These officials are just as guilty as the actual criminals out there committing the crimes, and should be held accountable. The federal authorities are protecting federal property, which they wouldn’t have to do if Oregon officials would have done their jobs. I believe this tactic taken by these so-called leaders will backfire. The people of Oregon are tired of this behavior, and will demonstrate this come November.

Bruce Brown

Brownsville

