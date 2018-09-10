“The Oregon Government Ethics Commission will investigate whether Linn County Commissioner John Lindsey violated state ethics laws by attempting to use his position to stop medical marijuana from being grown in his neighborhood south of Lebanon.” (https://bit.ly/2O2O26B).
Public officials must keep their noses clean. The appearance of impropriety is the first standard the public must demand from all elected officials. Oregonians recently witnessed the saga of ex-Gov, John Kitzhaber’s corruption and abuse of power.
Whether he is cleared or found culpable is not the issue. The complaint is from his neighbor. Being a good neighbor is what every public official needs to strive for. Arrogance and hubris can’t be allowed from our public employees.
What is clear is John Lindsey is deficient in conflict resolution. Is that a quality that can be ignored? If found culpable, Mr. Lindsey has abused the public trust, and used his position to bully a taxpayer.
Bill Casebier
Sweet Home (Sept. 8)