Mailbag: Officers: It isn't about you

With regards to the state police officers who refused to wear masks in a local coffee shop:
In lieu of criminal charges and suspension of employment, I personally would like to see these officers required to spend a couple of days helping out some of our dedicated, compassionate health workers in the intensive care unit at a local hospital. Maybe that would impress on them that it isn’t about them.
Tim McChesney
Corvallis
