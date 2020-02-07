Mailbag: Offended by label of 'conqueror'

I read the article "GAPS to Roll Out Native Curriculum in the Fall" (Jan. 31) with a sense of optimism until I read this reason for its adoption: "... it specifically addresses local tribes and nations that existed in Oregon prior to the arrival of conquering populations."

My family emigrated from Switzerland and homesteaded legally in 1880. Never have I heard this term "conquering populations." On behalf of my paternal family, I am deeply offended. Although our farm is near the Spokane Indian Reservation, almost every farm in Lincoln County, Washington, became available after the Homestead Act of 1862. A similar pattern of settlement occurred in Eastern Oregon.

For readers who did not grow up on farms, you might not realize nor understand the pride we feel in our rural backgrounds. Our families worked hard for generations, and we did not consider our way of life as "conquering" anyone.

Before you conduct the training for teachers, I request that you eliminate terms of judgment such as "conquering populations."

Nancy Garber William

Corvallis, Oregon

