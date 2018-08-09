Occupation is hell. Jewish settlements steal 60 percent of your land and your spring. You store water in roof-top tanks; soldiers shoot holes in them.
Heavily-armed soldiers shoot tear gas and bullets. They violently enter your home in the middle of the night, making arrests. Video shows a soldier dragging a 9-year-old boy, another striking a 70-year-old woman.
17-yr-old Ahed Tamimi: "Imagine going to school, finding a checkpoint, you’re prevented from going to school, university or work. Imagine that every day the military enters your town, firing gas and bullets, you’re constantly afraid someone will be killed ... [it] is extremely difficult to look at the settler on your land while you’re barred from it."
Then there’s torture. During one of Bassem’s 12 imprisonments, he was shaken so hard he developed a subdural hematoma that put him in a six-day coma and required a nine-hour surgery. This form of torture killed Abd al-Samad Harizat in 1995. “The pattern of injuries to the upper chest and the presence of the subdural haemorrhage taken together suggests that the method of injury was violent shaking.” (Amnesty International, Oct. 1995.) Even the Police report showed Harizat was shaken by four interrogators 12 times in 12 hours till he passed out. Israel “legalizes” this abominable practice by permitting shaking by clothes but not by shoulders.
Shaking is state-sanctioned practice; Israel’s Supreme Court allowed the soldier who killed Harizat to continue interrogations.
Next time: Skunk water, intimidation.
June Forsyth Kenagy
Albany (Aug. 8)
