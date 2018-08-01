It appears there may have been some misunderstanding regarding my previous post (Mailbag, July 26) were I admonished the Albany Transportation Department for what I felt was an irresponsible use of taxpayer monies. My intent was not to be critical of our Mayor Sharon Konopa (nor our City Council), as I have the highest regard for her integrity and commitment to Albany. And I know of no one who devotes more time and energy to improving our city, and in addressing the concerns of its residents.
I did what I think every citizen should do, and that was to express concern for the operation of a municipal department of Albany, when improvement of their operation and efficiency may be realized. One can hardly expect our mayor and the City Council to have absolute intricate knowledge of every operation within our city's management, and I feel it an obligation as a citizen to speak out, rather than simply ignore where improvement can be made, and where possible to participate in that improvement.
We are very fortunate have a mayor and Council who dedicate immeasurable hours and energy to our city's operation and beautification for essentially zero remuneration! And it would serve each of us well to similarly give back to our city in a show of appreciation and support of our city's administrators!
Will Godfrey
Albany (July 31)
