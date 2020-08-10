Mailbag: Objectives in managing pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There are, or should be, two objectives in managing the COVID-19 pandemic. The first is to minimize the negative effects on our health. The second is to minimize the negative effects on our wealth.

Oregon appears to be focused on the first objective to the detriment of the second objective. Whenever there is a press conference, the health officials are talking. The economic officials are not there. The health officials are telling us what actions are needed to stop the spread of COVID-19. The economic officials are not there to tell us what these actions will do to our wealth.

How many people will lose their jobs? How many people will these actions impoverish? How many people will become homeless? There is a tradeoff between fatality risk and money called the value of a statistical life. Estimates of the VSL for the United States are around $10 million (2017 dollars).

In my opinion, if we do not consider VSL in finding optimum solutions to the COVID-19 pandemic problem, Oregon will have a severe recession, if not a depression, which will last years, not months. A third objective is coming to the fore: minimizing the damage to our kids’ education, which will have to be considered.

John Detweiler

Corvallis

