In reply to John Penrod's opinion on Obama:
In all fairness, John, I don't think you looked at the big picture when it came to Obama's term in office. He followed Bush who flat destroyed our economy with war and debt, and when Obama was voted in the country was in a shambles. The Bush family all had to have their wars and we are fortunate we didn't get another of the Bush dynasty for POTUS.
Obama could have been a great man, but he had no vision for America. All the things he was voted in for he failed to do like uniting the races and bringing the country together. Instead his divisive behavior cost the democrat's 125 house seats, 12 Senate seats and 30 governors. He filled the pockets of his donors with shovel-ready projects, weaponized the FBI, IRS and the DOJ, which basically created Donald Trump and caused Hillary to lose the election.
So honestly John, Obama is the greatest because without him we would still be in the managed decline foisted on us by both parties. Obama's own legacy is he destroyed the Democratic party, and if you look at it now the party has little to offer. He motivated voters to pick the man best suited to manage a broken country and best of all that man has a magic wand that creates jobs, Donald Trump. President Obama, thank you for saving us from Hillary and giving us Trump. Your inept performance saved us.
James Farmer
Albany (Sept. 13)