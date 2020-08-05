Mailbag: Numbers don't add up on unemployment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Is nobody doing the math? I have read several articles from multiple sources in the last week that state, “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, about 100 employees were processing unemployment claims, Gerstenfeld said. About 900 employees are now handling unemployment claims and PUA.” The articles also state that, “Just last week, the department processed 5,500 unemployment applications while another 55,000 are still awaiting processing, Gerstenfeld said.”

Well, when I went to school (granted, a long time ago), they taught me that 900 employees processing 5,500 applications per week means each employee is processing 1.2 applications per day. If 400 employees are answering phones (or playing games on their phones) and only 500 employees are really processing applications that is still only 2.2 applications per day.

Why has nobody questioned this math? Is that really the best the Oregon Employment Department can do? Two to three applications per day per employee? What is really going on here?

John Havercroft

Lebanon

