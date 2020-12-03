Mailbag: Nuclear waste threatens future

In response to the Nov. 25 Gazette-Times article “OSU center shows off NuScale work,” it’s very revealing that in nuclear terminology, the SMR acronym leaves out the “N” for “nuclear.”

SMRs are small modular nuclear reactors. The word “nuclear” is left out precisely because it references how dangerous it is. Nuclear energy involves nuclear waste, and purveyors like NuScale are the only industries on earth that actually mass-produce hundreds of new toxic elements. There is no other industry that produces brand-new toxic elements.

These elements, in and of themselves, are indestructible in the sense that we don’t know how to neutralize them or render them harmless. We can only move them around from one place to another and repackage them. This leaves us and future life on earth with a radioactive liability, which is growing. Until we see nuclear energy for what it is, this liability will grow.

We don’t see this danger because purveyors distract us with the false hope that it’s a climate solution, and dazzles governments and people into closing their eyes to nuclear waste and nuclear weapons problems. This waste and its connection to weapons threaten our future, and hold out the hope that if you just keep pouring money into the nuclear industry to produce more nuclear reactors, somehow all these problems will magically disappear.