Mailbag: NSA expert denies Russia hacked DNC

I met William Binney, past technical director of the NSA, last February in Morristown, New Jersey. His message was clear; there was no “Russian hack” of the DNC server over the Internet as proclaimed by Guccifer2. Binney and the veteran intelligence professionals on his team examined the files' metadata and proved that the transfer rate at 1,976 megabytes in 87 seconds could only have been done at the site. In other words, downloaded/copied directly to a thumb drive or CD, not hacked over the internet.

On Feb. 13, 2020, I had the opportunity to talk directly to Bill by phone, and he was adamantly clear that there was no “Russian hack” as proven by the analyzed metadata. Binney has never changed his mind as a result of the analysis. The article referenced in ComputerWeekly.com is a lie published without his consent.

Let’s be honest: Since there was no “Russian hack” it means no collusion by Gen. Flynn, Roger Stone or President Trump. However, three years after this fraud was debunked, the Democrats and corporate media still make the claim in order to fit the narrative of Trump/Putin collusion and to cover a multitude of political permanent bureaucratic transgressions. Already they claim Russian and Chinese intrusions this election year. Is our democracy really that fragile?

Suck it up, move on and rebuild this nation!

It is time for President Trump to meet with Putin and Xi Jinping to construct avenues of understanding and world peace.

Kevin Morgus

Albany

