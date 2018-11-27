Doug Bauer, you should calm your anti-NRA rhetoric a bit (Mailbag, Nov. 26). Your letter is unreasonable in all directions.
The NRA teaches safe firearms use all over the country and in no way encourages criminal activity, period. What has worsened is more people with no moral compass, no attempt to follow decency, no compassion for others. And a larger amount of mentally ill perhaps.
This was taught in movies and TV, disrespect was shown as "cool." Parents were ridiculed: it has been the message now for three decades.
Guns were never a problem in past decades. But less discipline and direction in society has become common, we legalized marijuana, businesses can hardly find reliable help, the past picture of responsibility and decency has slipped dismally. Filthy songs, violent video games, lack of courtesy have crushed good in society. Drivers show less courtesy; every aspect of society is affected.
Look at the violence in demonstrations! The trash left behind! What has gone bad is rules and society itself.
It is not the NRA that caused this to happen. It is a slipping quality of some humans as a whole.
And anyone who tries to throw the blame is only brainwashed by the news media.
Gary Hartman
Lebanon (Nov. 26)