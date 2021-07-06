 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Now we must worry about an inferno
0 Comments

Mailbag: Now we must worry about an inferno

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Weather Beaver,

I know you are due more respect.

On June 27, you earned it, warning us of a high of 113 and an even hotter Monday “with highs above 1000.” You got my attention! I have made preparations for an earthquake, but now it is an inferno that we must worry about.

Phil Coleman

Philomath

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News