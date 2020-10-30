Mailbag: Now they know how it feels

I appreciate that the Corvallis city manager is trying to address legal, environmental and fire issues related to homeless camps near the river and that the city council is trying to anticipate effects of these proposed actions.

Corvallis cannot continue to absorb the consequences of the growing unhoused population.

People are homeless for different reasons. Some are experiencing temporary hard times and need short-term financial assistance. This aspect of homelessness will most likely increase due to COVID-19, and the city needs a plan to address this. Others are vets with PTSD or people with other mental health or substance abuse problems whose needs are more complicated.

While I don’t oppose the actions that city staff is planning to take, I am concerned that their actions will not eliminate risks but rather transfer them to other parts of the city.

HOPE was formed to develop plans to address the needs of the local unhoused population as well as the needs of the Corvallis community at large, yet we’ve heard no proposals. The city has had the time, energy and evidently money to consider moving a dilapidated bridge, but has made no progress on this more pressing problem.