Mailbag: Now they claim they did not know?

Nice to see that Oregon State University is turning back the clock on history for us.
Several years ago, they went through a scandal where women were being raped and abused by football team members. Fortunately, Brenda Tracy blew the whistle on them. Recently we have had them bring in an admitted sexual offender (pleaded down from what is was … rape) to the football team, and now, they bring in a new captain of the Sex Squad, no less than the university president.
The school claims ignorance, yet it was well documented quite awhile ago, and even pointed out in this column many months ago. Now they claim that they did not know? Give us a break! The students, staff and taxpayers deserve better!
Richard Smith
Albany