Mailbag: Now's the time to check on neighbors

Mailbag: Now's the time to check on neighbors

{{featured_button_text}}

During this time of self-isolation to stop the spread of COVID-19, I am sure that we are all missing our social connections. Since Thursday, March 20, is supposed to be sunny, this would be a good day for everyone to gather on his or her front porch or driveway at 5 p.m. Put on some music and dance, converse with your neighbors (from afar) and find out how everyone is doing.

This would be a good time to get some fresh air and check on your neighbor to see if they need anything. Spread the word and have fun. Maybe this could turn into a weekly function until we are all back to normal again.

Mary Ellen Eagles

Albany

 

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News