Mailbag: Now a seemingly totalitarian board

What is going on in Albany? First a Q-Anon follower elected to city council, and now a seemingly totalitarian school board!

As a former school board member in Corvallis and member of the Oregon School Board Association, I realize the complexity of public schools. Many informed decisions need to be made to keep our schools functioning and progressing. Boards are supposed to support their expert administrators, not adjust important policies and future impacts to their wills.

A reasoned board member studies issues and asks questions of experts rather than making quick political decisions. How will this board serve the wider Albany population, including a significant number of Latino students?

Do you think a school board made up of three newly elected members and one previously censured member who was voted in as chair are informed enough to determine whether a superintendent is qualified to lead when they hardly know where their district office is located?

I am particularly disappointed in Roger Nyquist. He should know better, as a standing county commissioner (doesn’t he have enough to do?), what the role of a good public servant should be.