Mailbag: Nothing oppressive about universal care

Many readers will be aware that all developed countries other than the USA have publicly funded universal health care programs. My relatives in Sweden do not feel oppressed by their publicly funded health care, but rather liberated from the fear of medical debt or bankruptcy.

Do we feel “tyrannized” or “subjugated” because we fund police and fire protection publicly? Or schools? I love my Medicare even though its failure to cover some medical expenses is a drawback. And Medicare Part D needs to be made truly public.

Why should we pay to provide profits and exorbitant overhead to private insurers? Medicare has only 2% administrative overhead rather than the approximately 18% that private insurers rack up.

I will gladly pay my taxes to make Medicare for All a reality.

Dianne Farrell

Corvallis

